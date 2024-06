TACOMA, WASH. — First Citizens Bank, through its healthcare finance business, has provided a term loan to refinance GenCare Lifestyle Tacoma at Point Ruston, a 159-unit senior living facility in Tacoma.

The borrower is a joint venture led by Harrison Street. The same joint venture with PMB LLC served as the facility’s original developer, with GenCare Lifestyle, another joint venture partner, as the facility operator.

The amount of the financing was not disclosed.