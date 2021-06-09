REBusinessOnline

First Federal Bank of Kansas City Relocates Headquarters to Park Place in Leawood

Posted on by in Kansas, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

LEAWOOD, KAN. — First Federal Bank of Kansas City has relocated its headquarters to Park Place in Leawood. The bank, which is relocating from 6900 Executive Drive in Kansas City, will occupy 24,146 square feet. Jim Gates and Adam Tilton of JLL represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Most of the staff will have the option to work from home, but the new headquarters will feature a number of amenities for employees who choose to work in the new space, according to JLL. Helix Architecture designed Park Place’s interior space. KBS owns the office property.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews