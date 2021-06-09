First Federal Bank of Kansas City Relocates Headquarters to Park Place in Leawood

LEAWOOD, KAN. — First Federal Bank of Kansas City has relocated its headquarters to Park Place in Leawood. The bank, which is relocating from 6900 Executive Drive in Kansas City, will occupy 24,146 square feet. Jim Gates and Adam Tilton of JLL represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Most of the staff will have the option to work from home, but the new headquarters will feature a number of amenities for employees who choose to work in the new space, according to JLL. Helix Architecture designed Park Place’s interior space. KBS owns the office property.