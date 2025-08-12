First Financial Bank to Acquire BankFinancial in $142M Deal

CINCINNATI AND CHICAGO — First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) has agreed to acquire BankFinancial Corp. (Nasdaq: BFIN) in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $142 million. Upon completion of the transaction, BankFinancial’s consumer, trust/wealth management and selected commercial credit lines of business will be incorporated into First Financial’s respective business lines, and all BankFinancial bank employees will become First Financial associates. The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and approval of BankFinancial shareholders.

As of June 30, Cincinnati-based First Financial Bancorp. had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.8 billion in loans, $14.4 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in shareholders’ equity. The company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operated 128 full-service banking centers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois as of June 30.

Chicago-based BankFinancial is a commercial lender with 18 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties within Illinois. BankFinancial NA operates as a subsidiary of BankFinancial Corp.