110 East
Regional financial services company First Horizon Corp. will occupy 88,167 square feet across the top three floors of 110 East, a 370,000-square-foot office tower located in Charlotte, N.C.
First Horizon Signs Lease to Occupy Three Floors at 110 East Office Building in Charlotte’s South End

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Regional financial services company First Horizon Corp. has signed a lease at 110 East, a 370,000-square-foot office tower located in the South End neighborhood of Charlotte. Rhea Greene, Jennifer Kurz and John Hannon of Trinity Partners represented the landlord, a joint venture between Shorenstein and Stiles, in the lease negotiations. Bradley Rice of Fischer CRE represented the tenant along with internal representatives Tina Fullard and Joanna Britt of First Horizon.

In the first half of 2026, First Horizon will relocate to 110 East, consolidating two of its current regional offices. As the anchor tenant, the firm will occupy 88,167 square feet across the top three floors of the building, bringing the tower to 70 percent occupancy. Other tenants include Coinbase, SPAR Media and SouthState Bank.

110 East was delivered in March 2024 and marks the tower’s first phase of a broader redevelopment plan to transform Charlotte’s South and East Boulevard into a walkable destination for office, retail and dining.

