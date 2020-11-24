First Hospitality Opens 122-Room Residence Inn Hotel at Columbus Airport

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Midwest, Ohio

The Residence Inn by Marriott Columbus Airport is a pet-friendly, all-suite hotel.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — First Hospitality has opened a 122-room Residence Inn by Marriott hotel in Columbus. Located at 4294 International Gateway, the hotel is the first extended-stay property at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The pet-friendly hotel features studios and one-bedroom suites. A complimentary shuttle operates within a five-mile radius from the hotel and includes access to the shopping destination Easton Town Center. Other amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center, grocery service and full-service bar. Smoot Construction centered the hotel’s design around its location with an aviation theme, which includes historical photos form the Ohio History Connection. The property also features First Hospitality’s Cleanliness First Plan, a safety and sanitation guide that expands on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and the American Hotel & Lodging Association.