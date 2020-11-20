REBusinessOnline

First Hospitality Opens 124-Room Home2 Suites Hotel in Des Moines

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Iowa, Midwest

Pictured is the outdoor patio space at the new hotel.

DES MOINES, IOWA — First Hospitality has opened a 124-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Des Moines. The property is located at 2650 University Ave. on the Drake University campus. The hotel features two meeting spaces totaling more than 1,000 square feet, an indoor pool and an outdoor patio space with a firepit. Michael Weldon will serve as the hotel’s general manager. As a result of COVID-19, Hilton has created the Hilton CleanStay program in partnership with RB, maker of Lysol. The project joins First Hospitality’s growing national portfolio of more than 7,000 hotel rooms.

