First Industrial Breaks Ground on 176,000 SF Spec Project in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Chicago-based REIT First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) has broken ground on a 176,000-square-foot speculative project in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The building will be the sixth and final structure within First Park 121, a 1.2 million-square-foot development located at the corner of Midway Road and FM 544. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights, 36 dock-high door positions, two ramps, an ESFR sprinkler system and parking for 118 cars and 249 trailers. Alliance Architects is designing the project, and Cerris Builders is serving as the general contractor. Westwood is providing civil engineering services, and Lee & Associates is the leasing agent. Construction is expected to last 12 to 14 months.