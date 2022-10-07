First Industrial Inks 1.1 MSF Lease in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Breaks Ground on 700,000 SF Facility

Pictured is the new facility for boohoo at First Logistics Center @ 283in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. The facility will be the British online fashion retailer's first warehouse and fulfillment center in the United States.

ELIZABETHTOWN, PA. — Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust has inked a 1.1 million-square-foot lease with boohoo, an online fashion retailer based in the United Kingdom, at First Logistics Center @ 283 in Elizabethtown, a southeastern suburb of Harrisburg. Jeff Lockard, Paul Torosian, Ryan Barros and Kyle Lockard of JLL represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. First Industrial has also broken ground on a 700,000-square-foot building at the site that will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 143 loading doors, 194 trailer parking stalls and 318 car parking spaces. Completion of that building is scheduled for the second quarter of 2023.