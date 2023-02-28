REBusinessOnline

First Industrial Plans 1 MSF First Stockton Logistics Center in Stockton, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

STOCKTON, CALIF. — First Industrial Realty Trust has released plans for First Stockton Logistics Center, a cross-dock distribution center at 6201 Newcastle Road in Stockton. Completion for the project is slated for early 2024.

The 1 million-square-foot facility will feature 42-foot clear heights, 204 loading docks, 509 trailer stalls, 590 auto spaces, ESFR sprinklers and LED lighting. Total investment for the distribution center is estimated to be $126 million.

The site offers immediate access to Highway 99 and Interstate 5 and proximity to BNSF & Union Pacific Intermodal Facilities, Stockton Metro Airport and the Port of Stockton.

The project team includes Millie and Severson as general contractor, HPA as architect and Keir + Wright as civil engineer. Mike Goldstein, Ryan McShane and Gregory O’Leary of Colliers will assist with leasing the project.





