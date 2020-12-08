REBusinessOnline

First Industrial Realty Breaks Ground on 2.5 MSF Industrial Park in Miami-Dade County

Phase I of First Park Miami will comprise three buildings totaling 600,000 square feet. The facilities will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and 120- to 180-foot truck courts.

MEDLEY, FLA. — First Industrial Realty Trust has broken ground on First Park Miami, a 2.5 million-square-foot industrial campus in Medley. Phase I will comprise three buildings totaling 600,000 square feet. The facilities will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems and 120- to 180-foot truck courts. Phase I is expected to be delivered in third-quarter 2021. Butters Construction & Development is the general contractor, while RLC Architects is the designer.

At full buildout, First Park Miami will comprise 13 buildings spanning 2.5 million square feet. The property is situated on 126 acres along NW 87th Avenue between NW 80th and 90th streets, nine miles north of Miami International Airport and 14 miles northwest of PortMiami.

