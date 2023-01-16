REBusinessOnline

First Industrial Realty to Develop 358,000 SF Distribution Center in Claymont, Delaware

Posted on by in Delaware, Development, Industrial, Northeast

First State Crossing in Claymont, Delaware, will total 358,000 square feet.

CLAYMONT, DEL. — Chicago-based REIT First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired 28 acres in Claymont, about 25 miles south of Philadelphia, for the development of a 358,000-square-foot distribution center. The site is located within the 425-acre First State Crossing mixed-use development. The rear-load facility will offer a clear height of 40 feet, 68 dock positions and 241 trailer parking stalls. St. Louis-based Commercial Development Co. sold the land on which the facility will be built. Completion is slated for October.

