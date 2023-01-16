First Industrial Realty to Develop 358,000 SF Distribution Center in Claymont, Delaware
CLAYMONT, DEL. — Chicago-based REIT First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired 28 acres in Claymont, about 25 miles south of Philadelphia, for the development of a 358,000-square-foot distribution center. The site is located within the 425-acre First State Crossing mixed-use development. The rear-load facility will offer a clear height of 40 feet, 68 dock positions and 241 trailer parking stalls. St. Louis-based Commercial Development Co. sold the land on which the facility will be built. Completion is slated for October.
