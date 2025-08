SANTA CLARA, CALIF. — First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a low-coverage industrial property located at 415 Aldo Ave. and 420 Nelo St. in Santa Clara for $10.6 million. Situated on 2.4 acres, the fully occupied site includes a 9,896-square-foot industrial facility and secured yard space. Ray Devlin of Colliers represented the buyer, while Mark Biagini of Biagini Properties represented the undisclosed sellers in the deal.