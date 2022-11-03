First Internet Bank Provides $59M Construction Loan for $300M Hobbs Station Project in Plainfield, Indiana

PLAINFIELD, IND. — Indiana-based First Internet Bank has provided a $59 million construction loan for Hobbs Station, a $300 million mixed-use project in the Indianapolis suburb of Plainfield. Phase I calls for 293 apartment units, 30,000 square feet of retail space and 400 parking spaces. Crossroads Realty Advisors arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Indianapolis-based New City Development. The project was first announced earlier this year.