The office building at 61 S. Paramus Road in Northern New Jersey was built in 1985 and totals 287,704 square feet.
First Mile Properties Buys 287,704 SF Office Building in Paramus, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARAMUS, N.J. — First Mile Properties, an affiliate of New York City-based investment firm Crown Acquisitions, has purchased a 287,704-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The five-story building, which was originally constructed in 1985, was 96 percent leased at the time of sale with an undisclosed financial services firm serving as the anchor tenant. David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso and Seth Zuidema of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, a joint venture between DRA Advisors and Onyx Equities, in the transaction. The quartet also procured First Mile Properties as the buyer.

