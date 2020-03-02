REBusinessOnline

First National Acquires Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center in Hamilton, New Jersey, for $19.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

HAMILTON, N.J. — First National Realty Partners has acquired The Court at Hamilton, a 194,106-square-foot shopping center in the eastern Trenton suburb of Hamilton, for $19.2 million. A 150,000-square-foot Walmart Supercenter anchors the property, which was 99 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Burger King and apparel retailer Rainbow Shops. Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Abrams Realty & Development. Nathanson also procured First National as the buyer.

