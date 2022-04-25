REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Acquires 170,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

McAlpin Square

Opened in 1980, McAlpin Square is anchored by a 43,600-square-foot Kroger, one of the original tenants at the center.

SAVANNAH, GA. — Red Bank, N.J.-based First National Realty Partners LLC has acquired McAlpin Square, a 170,000-square-foot shopping center in Savannah. David Rivers of Palomar Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Opened in 1980, McAlpin Square is anchored by a 43,600-square-foot Kroger, one of the original tenants at the center. Kroger operates a branded onsite fuel center as well. McAlpin Square’s other retailers include Big Lots, Goodwill, the US Postal Service, Family Dollar, Rainbow, Rent-A-Center, Subway, Domino’s Pizza and GameStop.

Located at 1900 E. Victory Drive, McAlpin Square sits at the intersection of East Victory Boulevard and Truman Parkway, just three miles southeast of downtown Savannah.

