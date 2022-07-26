First National Realty Acquires 242,000 SF Shopping Center in Birmingham

A 54,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie (pictured) and a 92,600-square-foot Kohl’s anchor Inverness Corners, a 242,000-square-foot retail center located in Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Red Bank, N.J.-based First National Realty Partners has acquired Inverness Corners, a 242,000-square-foot retail center located in Birmingham, for an undisclosed price. A 54,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie and a 92,600-square-foot Kohl’s anchor the property. Additional tenants include Orangetheory Fitness, Mellow Mushroom, Tropical Café, Wing Stop, H&R Block and Enterprise. Zach Taylor of Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) division represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.