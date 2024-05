SUMTER, S.C. — First National Realty Partners has acquired Sumter Square, a 66,765-square-foot shopping center in Sumter, about 45 miles east of Columbia, S.C. A 39,365-square-foot Piggly Wiggly grocery store anchors the center, which it has since 1992. The acquisition of Sumter Square marks First National Realty’s entry into South Carolina. David Robinov of Ackman-Ziff represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.