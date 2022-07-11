First National Realty Acquires Brook Highland Plaza Shopping Center in Birmingham for $77M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Retail, Southeast

A 127,000-square-foot Lowe’s Home Improvement store (pictured) and a 23,400-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market anchor Brook Highland Plaza in Birmingham.

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — First National Realty Partners has purchased Brook Highland Plaza, a 549,500-square-foot shopping center located in Birmingham. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Birmingham Business Journal reports the property traded for $77 million. The transaction marks the Red Bank, N.J.-based investor’s second grocery-anchored center acquisition in Alabama. Brad Buchanan and Jim Hamilton of JLL’s Atlanta office represented the seller in the transaction. A 127,000-square-foot Lowe’s Home Improvement store and a 23,400-square-foot Sprouts Farmers Market anchor Brook Highland Plaza. Other tenants include Burlington, Best Buy, HomeGoods, Petco, Dollar Tree, Ulta Beauty, Five Below and Ashley Furniture. The property has about 11,650 square feet of space available, according to First National Realty Partners.