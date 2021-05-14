First National Realty Buys 166,634 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Near Buffalo

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New Jersey-based private equity firm First National Realty Partners has purchased Tops Plaza, a 166,634-square-foot shopping center located outside of Buffalo in Lockport. A 92,000-square-foot Tops grocery store anchors the property, which was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.