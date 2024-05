OSWEGO, ILL. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Townes Crossing, a 105,731-square-foot shopping center in the western Chicago suburb of Oswego. The purchase price was undisclosed. A 65,000-square-foot Jewel-Osco grocery store anchors the property and has been a tenant for over 30 years. Additional tenants include Phenix Salon Suites, Oswego Dental, The UPS Store and Subway. Evan Halkias of Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller.