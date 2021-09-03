First National Realty Partners Acquires 111,152 SF Shore Center Plaza in Euclid, Ohio
EUCLID, OHIO — First National Realty Partners has acquired Shore Center Plaza in Euclid near Cleveland for an undisclosed price. The 111,152-square-foot shopping center is 94 percent occupied and anchored by a 47,348-square-foot Dave’s Supermarket. Other tenants include Dollar Tree, Citi Trends, Aaron’s, Little Caesar’s and Burger King. Seller and broker information was not provided.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.