First National Realty Partners Acquires 111,152 SF Shore Center Plaza in Euclid, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Dave’s Supermarket, an Ohio-based grocery store chain, anchors the property.

EUCLID, OHIO — First National Realty Partners has acquired Shore Center Plaza in Euclid near Cleveland for an undisclosed price. The 111,152-square-foot shopping center is 94 percent occupied and anchored by a 47,348-square-foot Dave’s Supermarket. Other tenants include Dollar Tree, Citi Trends, Aaron’s, Little Caesar’s and Burger King. Seller and broker information was not provided.