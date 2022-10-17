First National Realty Partners Acquires 157,779 SF Shopping Center in O’Fallon, Missouri

Fresh Thyme Market anchors River City Marketplace.

O’FALLON, MO. — First National Realty Partners has acquired River City Marketplace in O’Fallon, about 37 miles northwest of St. Louis, for $22.5 million. A 31,000-square-foot Fresh Thyme Market anchors the 157,779-square-foot shopping center, which was built in 2004 and is currently 93 percent leased. Fresh Thyme has operated at the property since 2015. Additional tenants include Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Kirkland’s and Kay Jewelers. There is 10,000 square feet of available space for lease. Evan Halkias, David Matheis and Link Dierks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, PEBB Enterprises, which acquired the center in 2015 when it was 55 percent occupied.