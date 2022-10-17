REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Partners Acquires 157,779 SF Shopping Center in O’Fallon, Missouri

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Fresh Thyme Market anchors River City Marketplace.

O’FALLON, MO. — First National Realty Partners has acquired River City Marketplace in O’Fallon, about 37 miles northwest of St. Louis, for $22.5 million. A 31,000-square-foot Fresh Thyme Market anchors the 157,779-square-foot shopping center, which was built in 2004 and is currently 93 percent leased. Fresh Thyme has operated at the property since 2015. Additional tenants include Total Wine & More, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Kirkland’s and Kay Jewelers. There is 10,000 square feet of available space for lease. Evan Halkias, David Matheis and Link Dierks of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, PEBB Enterprises, which acquired the center in 2015 when it was 55 percent occupied.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  