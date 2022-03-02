First National Realty Partners Acquires 218,000 SF Shopping Center in Columbus
COLUMBUS, OHIO — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Consumer Square West in Columbus for an undisclosed price. The 218,000-square-foot shopping center is situated on 25 acres along Soldano Boulevard. A nearly 65,000-square-foot Kroger store anchors the center. Other tenants include Planet Fitness, Rainbow Apparel, Dollar Tree, Shoe Show, Bargain Hunt, Pet Supplies Plus and Sally Beauty. Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. The transaction marks the fifth purchase in Ohio for New Jersey-based FNRP.
