REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Partners Acquires 218,000 SF Shopping Center in Columbus

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Ohio, Retail

Kroger anchors the shopping center, which is named Consumer Square West.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Consumer Square West in Columbus for an undisclosed price. The 218,000-square-foot shopping center is situated on 25 acres along Soldano Boulevard. A nearly 65,000-square-foot Kroger store anchors the center. Other tenants include Planet Fitness, Rainbow Apparel, Dollar Tree, Shoe Show, Bargain Hunt, Pet Supplies Plus and Sally Beauty. Scott Wiles of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. The transaction marks the fifth purchase in Ohio for New Jersey-based FNRP.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  