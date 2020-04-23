First National Realty Partners Acquires 29,178 SF Office Building in Red Bank, New Jersey

RED BANK, N.J. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired The Coastal Building, a 29,178-square-foot Class A office building in Red Bank, a southern suburb of New York City. Located at 151 Bodman Place on the Navesink River, the property offers convenient access to State Highway 35 and the Garden State Parkway. At the time of sale, tenants included Conklin Office Services LLC, Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors and The Pat Menna Law Firm. The building was constructed in 1982 and underwent lobby renovations in 2013. First National acquired the building in an off-market transaction and plans to improve the property with targeted upgrades focused on green initiatives and technology. The sales price was undisclosed.