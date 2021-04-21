First National Realty Partners Acquires 339,464 SF Shopping Center in Suburban St. Louis
FLORISSANT, MO. — First National Realty Partners has acquired The Shoppes at Cross Keys in Florissant, a northern suburb of St. Louis. The 339,464-square-foot shopping center is 93 percent occupied and features a 63,094-square-foot Schnucks and a 98,133-square-foot Home Depot. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.