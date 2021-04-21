REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Partners Acquires 339,464 SF Shopping Center in Suburban St. Louis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Missouri, Retail

Home Depot and Schnucks anchor Shoppes at Cross Keys in Florissant.

FLORISSANT, MO. — First National Realty Partners has acquired The Shoppes at Cross Keys in Florissant, a northern suburb of St. Louis. The 339,464-square-foot shopping center is 93 percent occupied and features a 63,094-square-foot Schnucks and a 98,133-square-foot Home Depot. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

