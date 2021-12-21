REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Partners Acquires 93,728 SF Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Crowes Crossing

Crowe’s Crossing is a 93,728-square-foot shopping center in Stone Mountain.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — First National Realty Partners has acquired Crowe’s Crossing, a 93,728-square-foot shopping center in Stone Mountain. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Located at 1232 South Hairston Road, the property is situated approximately 12 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The shopping center was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale and anchored by a 45,528-square-foot Kroger Supermarket. The other tenants were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  