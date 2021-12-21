First National Realty Partners Acquires 93,728 SF Shopping Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Crowe’s Crossing is a 93,728-square-foot shopping center in Stone Mountain.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA. — First National Realty Partners has acquired Crowe’s Crossing, a 93,728-square-foot shopping center in Stone Mountain. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Located at 1232 South Hairston Road, the property is situated approximately 12 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The shopping center was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale and anchored by a 45,528-square-foot Kroger Supermarket. The other tenants were not disclosed.