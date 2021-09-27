First National Realty Partners Acquires City Center Crossing Shopping Center in Sandy Springs, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Lidl anchors City Center Crossing in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired City Center Crossing, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 6331 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, a northern suburb of Atlanta.

City Center Crossing is a 98,408-square-foot asset that is 77 percent occupied. A 27,858-square-foot Lidl Supermarket that opened in May 2020 anchors the property.

The seller and price were not disclosed.

“We are extremely excited to not only acquire our first asset in the Atlanta Market but to also add Lidl to our portfolio, one of the most rapidly growing grocers in the country,” says Matt Annibale, senior director of acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. “The remaining vacancy in the center will provide significant upside for our investors.”