REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Partners Acquires Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Bloomington, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

Whitehall Plaza spans 172,485 square feet.

BLOOMINGTON, IND. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Whitehall Plaza in Bloomington for an undisclosed price. Anchored by a 62,426-square-foot Kroger store, the shopping center spans a total of 172,485 square feet. The property, located at 500 South Liberty Drive, is 92 percent occupied. Additional tenants include Planet Fitness, JoAnn, Regions Bank and Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. Seller information was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews