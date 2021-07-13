First National Realty Partners Acquires Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Bloomington, Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, IND. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Whitehall Plaza in Bloomington for an undisclosed price. Anchored by a 62,426-square-foot Kroger store, the shopping center spans a total of 172,485 square feet. The property, located at 500 South Liberty Drive, is 92 percent occupied. Additional tenants include Planet Fitness, JoAnn, Regions Bank and Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. Seller information was undisclosed.
