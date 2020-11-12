REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Partners Acquires Lemont Village Square Shopping Center in Lemont, Illinois

The Aldi-anchored Lemont Village Square spans 59,939 square feet.

LEMONT, ILL. — First National Realty Partners has acquired Lemont Village Square, a 59,939-square-foot shopping center in Lemont, located about 27 miles southwest of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The Aldi-anchored property sits at the corner of 127th and State streets. It is 96 percent leased. Other tenants include Starbucks, The Learning Experience, Jimmy Johns, AT&T and Verizon Wireless.

