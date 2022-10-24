First National Realty Partners Acquires Southern Plaza Shopping Center in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Southern Plaza in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. A 59,500-square-foot Kroger store anchors the 268,000-square-foot shopping center. A tenant at the center since 1990, Kroger recently updated its storefront and renovated the interior. Additional tenants at the property include Ross Dress for Less, Harbor Freight, Oak Street Health, Goodwill, Rue 21, Qdoba, Cosmo Prof, BMO Bank and Sally Beauty. John May of Prodigy Real Estate Group represented the undisclosed seller.