First National Realty Partners Acquires Southland Crossings Shopping Center in Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, OHIO — First National Realty Partners has acquired Southland Crossings in Boardman, about 50 miles east of Akron. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. Giant Eagle Supermarket anchors the 245,678-square-foot shopping center, which is located on Doral Drive. The property is 91 percent leased by tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, PetSmart, DSW and Michaels.
