First National Realty Partners Acquires Tesla Dealership in Westmont, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The property spans 23,164 square feet.

WESTMONT, ILL. — First National Realty Partners has acquired a 23,164-square-foot Tesla sales and service center located at 50 W. Ogden Ave. in Westmont, about 18 miles west of Chicago. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed. The location is one of five Tesla service centers in the state of Illinois. It is situated near other car dealerships such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Lamborghini.

