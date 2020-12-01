First National Realty Partners Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Center in Akron, Ohio

West Market Street Station spans 54,232 square feet.

AKRON, OHIO — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired West Market Street Station in Akron. The Whole Foods Market-anchored shopping center is located at 1745 W. Market St. It spans 54,232 square feet and opened in September 2017. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. This is the first Whole Foods within FNRP’s shopping center portfolio.