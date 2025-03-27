Thursday, March 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
A nearly 60,000-square-foot Safeway grocery store anchors Brandywine Crossing in Brandywine, Md.
Leasing ActivityMarylandRestaurantRetailSoutheast

First National Realty Partners Adds Burlington, Two Restaurants at Brandywine Crossing in Maryland

by John Nelson

BRANDYWINE, MD. — First National Realty Partners has signed three new tenants to join Brandywine Crossing, a 231,036-square-foot shopping center in Brandywine, a city roughly 27 miles from Washington, D.C.

The new tenants at Brandywine Crossing include Burlington, which is backfilling a 25,310-square-foot space that previously housed Joann Fabric and Crafts, as well as Another Broken Egg Café and Buffalo Wild Wings Go. The new restaurants are set to open in the fourth quarter, and the Burlington store is expected to open in 2026.

Brandywine Crossing sits on a 30-acre site and is anchored by a nearly 60,000-square-foot Safeway grocery store. Other existing tenants include Bonefish Grill, Panda Express, Marshalls, Advance Auto Parts, Truist Bank, Visionworks, Wells Fargo, AT&T and The UPS Store.

You may also like

Gannett Fleming TranSystems Signs 100,000 SF Office Lease...

Kushner Welcomes New Tenants to Mixed-Use Redevelopment in...

Novartis Renews, Extends 15,865 SF Office Lease at...

Gilbane, CBRE Investment Break Ground on 702-Bed Student...

JLL Brokers $31.5M Sale of Office Complex in...

Logistics Property Co. Signs Three Industrial Leases Totaling...

BEB Lending Provides $10.3M Refinancing for Shopping Center...

Mountainside Fitness Buys Land for Fitness Club Development...

Colliers Negotiates Two Office Leases in Suburban Chicago...