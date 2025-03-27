First National Realty Partners Adds Burlington, Two Restaurants at Brandywine Crossing in Maryland

BRANDYWINE, MD. — First National Realty Partners has signed three new tenants to join Brandywine Crossing, a 231,036-square-foot shopping center in Brandywine, a city roughly 27 miles from Washington, D.C.

The new tenants at Brandywine Crossing include Burlington, which is backfilling a 25,310-square-foot space that previously housed Joann Fabric and Crafts, as well as Another Broken Egg Café and Buffalo Wild Wings Go. The new restaurants are set to open in the fourth quarter, and the Burlington store is expected to open in 2026.

Brandywine Crossing sits on a 30-acre site and is anchored by a nearly 60,000-square-foot Safeway grocery store. Other existing tenants include Bonefish Grill, Panda Express, Marshalls, Advance Auto Parts, Truist Bank, Visionworks, Wells Fargo, AT&T and The UPS Store.