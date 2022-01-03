REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Partners Buys 166,552 SF Summit Square Shopping Center in Tulsa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oklahoma, Retail, Texas

TULSA, OKLA. — New Jersey-based investment firm First National Realty Partners has purchased Summit Square Shopping Center, a 166,552-square-foot retail power center in Tulsa. A 66,455-square-foot Reasor’s Supermarket anchors the property, which was 96 percent leased at the time of sale. Margaret Caldwell, Gill Warner and Patrick Kelley of locally based brokerage firm Stan Johnson Co. represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The price was not disclosed.

