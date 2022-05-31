First National Realty Partners Buys 221,000 SF Shopping Center in Omaha
OMAHA, NEB. — First National Realty Partners has purchased The Shoppes at Grayhawk in Omaha for an undisclosed price. The 221,000-square-foot shopping center is located on West Maple Road. A 140,000-square-foot Lowe’s anchors the property. Additional tenants include Michaels, Dollar Tree, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s and First Watch. Ben Snyder and Zack Bates of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed seller.
