REBusinessOnline

First National Realty Partners Buys 221,000 SF Shopping Center in Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Retail

Lowe’s is the anchor tenant at The Shoppes at Grayhawk.

OMAHA, NEB. — First National Realty Partners has purchased The Shoppes at Grayhawk in Omaha for an undisclosed price. The 221,000-square-foot shopping center is located on West Maple Road. A 140,000-square-foot Lowe’s anchors the property. Additional tenants include Michaels, Dollar Tree, Chipotle, Jimmy John’s and First Watch. Ben Snyder and Zack Bates of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented the undisclosed seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  