First National Realty Partners Buys Heritage Park Shopping Center in Suisan City, California

Raley’s anchors the 167,000-square-foot Heritage Park in Suisan City, Calif.

SUISAN CITY, CALIF. — Red Bank, N.J.-based First National Realty Partners has acquired Heritage Park, a shopping center in Suisan City. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located approximately 42 miles southwest of Sacramento and 42 miles northeast of Oakland, Heritage Park features 167,000 square feet of retail space. A 60,000-square-foot Raley’s grocery store has anchored the property since 1989. Additional tenants include Ace Hardware, AutoZone, Dollar Tree, Dunkin Donuts, Mariner Finance and H&R Block.

To date, First National Realty Partners’ portfolio includes nearly 9 million square feet of retail space spanning 20 states from coast-to-coast.