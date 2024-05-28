First Quality Baby Products to Invest $418M for Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Macon, Georgia

MACON, GA. — First Quality Baby Products — which manufactures baby diapers, youth and training pants, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, paper towels and bath tissue and packages products — has announced plans for a $418 million expansion of its facilities in Macon, roughly 85 miles southwest of Atlanta. Located adjacent to the company’s current facilities, at 2108 Avondale Mill Road, the expansion will create 600 jobs and will allow for a 50 percent increase in baby diaper and training pant manufacturing capacity, according to the brand.

Candice Scott of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) represented the state in securing the project, working in partnership with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Power and Georgia Quick Start.

“We’re always thankful when job creators like First Quality choose to expand in Georgia, and we’ll keep working to strengthen these long-term partnerships that enrich communities in every corner of the state,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a press release.