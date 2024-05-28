Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

First Quality Baby Products to Invest $418M for Manufacturing Facility Expansion in Macon, Georgia

by John Nelson

MACON, GA. — First Quality Baby Products — which manufactures baby diapers, youth and training pants, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene products, paper towels and bath tissue and packages products — has announced plans for a $418 million expansion of its facilities in Macon, roughly 85 miles southwest of Atlanta. Located adjacent to the company’s current facilities, at 2108 Avondale Mill Road, the expansion will create 600 jobs and will allow for a 50 percent increase in baby diaper and training pant manufacturing capacity, according to the brand.

Candice Scott of the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) represented the state in securing the project, working in partnership with the Macon-Bibb County Industrial Development Authority, Georgia Power and Georgia Quick Start.

“We’re always thankful when job creators like First Quality choose to expand in Georgia, and we’ll keep working to strengthen these long-term partnerships that enrich communities in every corner of the state,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in a press release.

You may also like

Spire Realty Group Completes $70M Renovation of Mixed-Use...

Finial Group Negotiates 10,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

King Street Receives Construction Financing for 210,000 SF...

Amazon Web Services Breaks Ground on $10B Data...

Resia Opens 433-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Atlanta

Knott Realty Group Underway on Two Baltimore Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4.5M Sale of CVS-Leased...

Stuf Storage Opens 180-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Brooklyn

Joint Venture Completes 311-Unit Eastline Grand Apartments in...