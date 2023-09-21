First Round of Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Nora Development in Downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — The first round of retail and restaurant tenants have signed leases to join the commercial district at Nora, a mixed-use development underway in downtown West Palm Beach. A partnership between West Palm Beach-based NDT Development, Miami-based Place Projects and Greenwich, Conn.-based Wheelock Street Capital is developing Nora. The lineup of new tenants includes three food-and-beverage concepts: Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. The roster will also include two fitness concepts: [solidcore] and Rumble Boxing.

The first phase of Nora will comprise 25 eateries and several shops and wellness concepts along North Railroad Avenue. Nora will also include boutique and creative offices and a 201-room hotel that will be developed by a partnership between BD Hotels and Sean MacPherson.