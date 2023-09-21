Thursday, September 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The first phase of Nora will comprise 25 eateries and several shops and wellness concepts along North Railroad Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach. (Rendering courtesy of Nora)
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseRestaurantRetailSoutheast

First Round of Retail Tenants Sign Leases at Nora Development in Downtown West Palm Beach

by John Nelson

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — The first round of retail and restaurant tenants have signed leases to join the commercial district at Nora, a mixed-use development underway in downtown West Palm Beach. A partnership between West Palm Beach-based NDT Development, Miami-based Place Projects and Greenwich, Conn.-based Wheelock Street Capital is developing Nora. The lineup of new tenants includes three food-and-beverage concepts: Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, H&H Bagels and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. The roster will also include two fitness concepts: [solidcore] and Rumble Boxing.

The first phase of Nora will comprise 25 eateries and several shops and wellness concepts along North Railroad Avenue. Nora will also include boutique and creative offices and a 201-room hotel that will be developed by a partnership between BD Hotels and Sean MacPherson.

You may also like

KDC, Pacific Elm to Develop 500,000 SF Office...

Empire Group of Cos. Breaks Ground on 276-Unit...

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial...

PeakMade Real Estate, Blue Vista Open Theory Interlock...

Kaplan Residential to Develop 306-Unit Apartment Community in...

SRS Brokers $8M Sale of Hiram Walk Retail...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $29.5M Sale of Multifamily...

CBRE Secures 63,902 SF Industrial Lease in Kearny,...

LaCoste USA Signs 18,364 SF Office Lease at...