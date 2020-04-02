REBusinessOnline

First Step to Restoring Economy is Stopping Pandemic, Says NRF Chief Economist

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Retail, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the April issue of the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) Monthly Economic Review, NRF chief economist Jack Kleinhenz says in order to see the economy bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic, the country must first “get the virus under control.” The Associated Press reported Thursday morning that U.S. unemployment claims hit 6.6 million for the week ending March 28, doubling that of the 3.3 million claims filed in the week ending March 21.

“How quickly the country gets a handle on containing the virus will determine the degree of the impact on the economy and how soon businesses can reopen,” Kleinhenz wrote in the report.

The NRF report highlighted that leaving 2019, the gross domestic product (GDP) was growing at 2.1 percent clip year over year and that the U.S. economy benefits from sound fundamentals, unlike during the Great Recession.

“Once the pandemic is over, we hope we will find that there is nothing structurally wrong with the economy and that any deficiencies were solved by monetary and fiscal policies,” Kleinhenz said.

Washington, D.C.-based NRF has advocated for retailers and policies for more than 100 years.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Jun
25
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business