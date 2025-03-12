Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Jasper-Denver-CO
The Jasper will bring 34 apartments and 2,700 square feet of street-level retail space to Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood.
ColoradoDevelopmentLoansMultifamilyWestern

First Stone Development Receives $15.8M in Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — First Stone Development has received $15.8 million in financing for the construction of The Jasper, a multifamily property at 4353 Tennyson St. in Denver. Phillip Gause and Jim Wilkins of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Denver office secured $2 million in preferred equity and $13.8 million in debt for the borrower. The construction loan was placed with a debt fund and features a two-year term. Situated in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood, The Jasper will offer 34 apartments and 2,700 square feet of street-level retail space.

You may also like

Intersection Equities, Sundance Bay Buy 48,304 SF Valley...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of StorQuest Self-Storage...

Kidder Mathews Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Riverton View...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers $2.3M Sale of...

Skanska Completes $70M Redevelopment of Historic Building at...

Meow Wolf to Open 75,000 SF Entertainment Venue...

Weis Markets Breaks Ground 64,000 SF Grocery Store...

CIM Group Provides $57.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

Jamestown Acquires Minority Stake in Inman Quarter Mixed-Use...