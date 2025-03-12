First Stone Development Receives $15.8M in Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Denver

DENVER — First Stone Development has received $15.8 million in financing for the construction of The Jasper, a multifamily property at 4353 Tennyson St. in Denver. Phillip Gause and Jim Wilkins of Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Denver office secured $2 million in preferred equity and $13.8 million in debt for the borrower. The construction loan was placed with a debt fund and features a two-year term. Situated in Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood, The Jasper will offer 34 apartments and 2,700 square feet of street-level retail space.