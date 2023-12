STAMFORD, CONN. — School bussing services provider First Student has signed a 31,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Stamford. The space at 316 Courtland Ave. spans 115,453 square feet and features clear heights of 12 to 17 feet, nine drive-in bays, 243 parking spaces and research and development/office space. Both the tenant and the landlord, Simone Development Cos., were self-represented in the lease negotiations.