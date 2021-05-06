First-Time Claims for Unemployment Insurance Decrease to 498,000, Inching Closer to Pre-Pandemic Numbers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 498,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance assistance for the week that ended May 1, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. These claims were a decrease of 92,000 from last week’s revised unemployment claims of 590,000 and were lower than the Dow Jones estimate of 527,000. Continuing claims, for which data lags a week, increased by 37,000 to just below 3.7 million claims.

The week’s claim totals set another pandemic-era low and are approaching pre-pandemic figures — claims totaled 256,000 on the week that ended March 14, 2020.