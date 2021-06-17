First-Time Claims for Unemployment Insurance Rise to 412,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A total of 412,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment insurance assistance for the week that ended June 12, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday. These claims constituted an increase of 37,000 from the previous week’s revised unemployment claims of 376,000.

Many states across the country have decided to end unemployment benefits. Starting on Saturday June 19, eight states will no longer take part in federal unemployment benefit programs, according to the CNBC. The news outlet reports that about 417,000 people will no longer receive federal unemployment benefits in those eight states, which are Alabama, North Dakota, West Virginia, Idaho, Indiana, Wyoming, Nebraska and New Hampshire.

CNBC also reports that these eight states are part of a total of 25 states that have decided to opt out of federal unemployment benefits earlier than the Sept. 6 deadline, when federal unemployment benefits approved in response to the pandemic are set to expire.