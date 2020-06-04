REBusinessOnline

First-Time Jobless Claims Up by 1.9M, Initial Filings Decline for Ninth Straight Week

Posted on by in District of Columbia, Southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Another 1.9 million Americans filed first-time unemployment claims in the week ending May 30, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. The latest figure is about 100,000 claims higher than economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected, with the forecast looking at just under 1.8 million claims. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. in March, approximately 42.4 million claims have been filed. The Department of Labor also reported that the four-week moving average is at nearly 2.3 million claims, a decrease of 324,750 from the previous four-week average. Additionally, the number of first-time jobless claims has decreased for nine consecutive weeks.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Conferences
Jun
4
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  