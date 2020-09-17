First-Time Unemployment Claims Remain Steady as 860,000 Americans File for Assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — First-time unemployment claims were largely unchanged on a week-over-week basis as 860,000 Americans filed for unemployment insurance assistance for the week ending Sept. 12, the U.S. Department of Labor reported. The most recent figure is a 33,000-claim decrease from the previous week’s revised number. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expected this week’s claims to total 875,000.

The four-week moving average for this week was at 13.5 million, a decrease of 532,750 from the previous week’s revised average. Continuing claims, for which data is a week behind, came in at 12.6 million, a nearly 1 million decrease from the week ending Aug. 29.