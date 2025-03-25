Tuesday, March 25, 2025
The 163,000-square-foot shopping center is located within the mixed-use district of The Station at Riverdale Park in Riverdale Park, Md.
First Washington Realty Acquires Whole Foods-Anchored Shopping Center Near DC

by John Nelson

RIVERDALE PARK, MD. — First Washington Realty has acquired a 163,000-square-foot shopping center in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Riverdale Park.

The retail property, which is situated within the mixed-use district of The Station at Riverdale Park near the University of Maryland, is anchored by Whole Foods Market. Additional tenants at the shopping center include Burton’s Grill, Starbucks Coffee, Gold’s Gym, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Denizens Brewing Co. and District Taco.

Amrit Chase negotiated the transaction on behalf of First Washington Realty on an internal basis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

