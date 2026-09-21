Monday, September 21, 2026
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Pictured is The Village of Blaine, a 220,685-square-foot grocery-anchored center in Blaine, Minn.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMissouriRetail

First Washington Realty Invests $65M for Two Midwest Shopping Center Acquisitions

by Kristin Harlow

BLAINE, MINN. AND LIBERTY, MO. — First Washington Realty (FWR) has acquired two grocery-anchored shopping centers in Minnesota and Missouri for a combined value in excess of $65 million. The acquisitions expand FWR’s portfolio to 21.9 million square feet across 21 states. The Village of Blaine is a 220,685-square-foot center in Blaine, Minn., and Liberty Corners is a 124,808-square-foot property anchored by a 56,000-square-foot Cosentino’s Price Chopper store in Liberty, Mo. Additional tenants include Chipotle and The Big Biscuit.

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