First Washington Realty Sells Casas Adobes Plaza Shopping Center in Tucson, Arizona for $51M

TUCSON, ARIZ. — First Washington Realty has completed the disposition of Casas Adobes Plaza, a shopping center located 7001-7139 N. Oracle Road in Tucson, to an undisclosed buyer for $51 million.

Situated on 9.5 acres, the 92,300-square-foot Casas Adobes Plaza was originally built in 1953 and remodeled in 2014. At the time of sale, the retail center was 97 percent occupied by a variety of tenants including Whole Foods Market, Starbucks Coffee, Pure Barre, Orangetheory Fitness and Chico’s.

Patrick Dempsey and Geoff Tranchina of JLL Capital Markets Investment Advisory handled the transaction. Greg Brown and Jason Carlos of JLL Debt Advisory facilitated acquisition financing through a correspondent life insurance company for the buyer. Quin Madden of JLL assisted with the sale and financing.